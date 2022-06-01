Risk-Takers Will Like Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CRBP).

In the last trading session, 1.22 million shares of the Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) were traded, and its beta was 2.03. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.30, and it changed around $0.0 or 2.43% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $38.54M. CRBP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.29, offering almost -663.33% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.21, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 30.0% since then. We note from Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.57 million.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) trade information

Instantly CRBP has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.43% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.3250 on Tuesday, 05/31/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.69%. The company’s shares are currently down -50.72% year-to-date, but still down -3.38% over the last five days. On the other hand, Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) is -10.42% down in the 30-day period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (CRBP) estimates and forecasts

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -64.37 percent over the past six months and at a 36.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 10.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 60.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -200.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 2,734.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $160k in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. to make $170k in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $137k and $97k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 16.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 75.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 5.30%.

CRBP Dividends

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 14 and March 18.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.44% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. shares, and 34.50% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 34.66%. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. stock is held by 92 institutions, with ETF Managers Group, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 11.29% of the shares, which is about 14.14 million shares worth $8.71 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 4.31% or 5.4 million shares worth $3.33 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2022. The former held 13.7 million shares worth $6.03 million, making up 10.94% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 3.52 million shares worth around $2.17 million, which represents about 2.81% of the total shares outstanding.