Precigen Inc. (NASDAQ: PGEN) In 2022: Will It Be Worth Investing In?

In the last trading session, 1.93 million shares of the Precigen Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) were traded, and its beta was 2.41. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.34, and it changed around -$0.04 or -2.90% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $268.19M. PGEN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.72, offering almost -550.75% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.12, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 16.42% since then. We note from Precigen Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.11 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.46 million.

Precigen Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) trade information

Instantly PGEN has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.90% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.4250 on Tuesday, 05/31/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.96%. The company’s shares are currently down -63.88% year-to-date, but still up 7.20% over the last five days. On the other hand, Precigen Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) is 0.75% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 20.4 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 19.08 day(s).

Precigen Inc. (PGEN) estimates and forecasts

Precigen Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -64.55 percent over the past six months and at a 26.50% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 0.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 40.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 13.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 13.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $39.73 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Precigen Inc. to make $22.68 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 18.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 20.90%. Precigen Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 21.20% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 2.40% per year for the next five years.

PGEN Dividends

Precigen Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 08 and August 12.

Precigen Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 11.89% of Precigen Inc. shares, and 69.54% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 78.92%. Precigen Inc. stock is held by 236 institutions, with Third Security, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 40.19% of the shares, which is about 83.47 million shares worth $176.11 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 3.75% or 7.8 million shares worth $16.45 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Trust for Advised Port-Miller Opportunity Trust and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 5.34 million shares worth $11.27 million, making up 2.57% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 2.94 million shares worth around $10.92 million, which represents about 1.42% of the total shares outstanding.