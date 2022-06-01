PLAYSTUDIOS Inc. (NASDAQ: MYPS) Is Something To Consider Today.

In the last trading session, 2.0 million shares of the PLAYSTUDIOS Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.27, and it changed around $0.47 or 8.10% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $786.13M. MYPS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.08, offering almost -60.77% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.60, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 42.58% since then. We note from PLAYSTUDIOS Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 441.85K.

PLAYSTUDIOS Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended MYPS as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. PLAYSTUDIOS Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.01 for the current quarter.

PLAYSTUDIOS Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) trade information

Instantly MYPS has showed a green trend with a performance of 8.10% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 6.36 on Tuesday, 05/31/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.42%. The company’s shares are currently up 58.73% year-to-date, but still up 11.57% over the last five days. On the other hand, PLAYSTUDIOS Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) is 8.29% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.24, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 13.4% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MYPS is forecast to be at a low of $5.20 and a high of $9.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -43.54% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 17.07% from its current level to reach the projected low.

PLAYSTUDIOS Inc. (MYPS) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 85.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -100.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 6.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $71.07 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect PLAYSTUDIOS Inc. to make $79.13 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -0.90%.

MYPS Dividends

PLAYSTUDIOS Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 11.

PLAYSTUDIOS Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 28.54% of PLAYSTUDIOS Inc. shares, and 20.14% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 28.18%. PLAYSTUDIOS Inc. stock is held by 65 institutions, with Capital Research Global Investors being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 4.08% of the shares, which is about 4.5 million shares worth $17.77 million.

ClearBridge Investments, LLC, with 1.37% or 1.51 million shares worth $5.96 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Smallcap World Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 4.5 million shares worth $17.77 million, making up 4.08% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 1.03 million shares worth around $4.06 million, which represents about 0.93% of the total shares outstanding.