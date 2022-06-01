Olo Inc. (NYSE: OLO) Could Have Exceptional Returns?

In the last trading session, 1.31 million shares of the Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.65, and it changed around -$0.79 or -6.91% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.60B. OLO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $49.00, offering almost -360.09% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $8.11, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 23.85% since then. We note from Olo Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.29 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.62 million.

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) trade information

Instantly OLO has showed a red trend with a performance of -6.91% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 11.49 on Tuesday, 05/31/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.31%. The company’s shares are currently down -48.82% year-to-date, but still down -4.23% over the last five days. On the other hand, Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) is -0.37% down in the 30-day period.

Olo Inc. (OLO) estimates and forecasts

Olo Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -58.02 percent over the past six months and at a -173.30% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 4.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -100.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -66.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 30.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $42.76 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Olo Inc. to make $45.82 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $36.12 million and $34.17 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 18.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 34.10%.

OLO Dividends

Olo Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 09.

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.88% of Olo Inc. shares, and 85.37% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 87.90%. Olo Inc. stock is held by 193 institutions, with Raine Capital Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 35.35% of the shares, which is about 32.22 million shares worth $670.51 million.

Wellington Management Group, LLP, with 8.37% or 7.62 million shares worth $158.67 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Brown Capital Management Small Company Fund and Smallcap World Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 4.63 million shares worth $61.32 million, making up 5.08% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund held roughly 3.87 million shares worth around $80.55 million, which represents about 4.25% of the total shares outstanding.