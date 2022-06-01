Nkarta Inc. (NASDAQ: NKTX) Share Price Might Move Down By -41.84%

In the last trading session, 1.34 million shares of the Nkarta Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $14.43, and it changed around $0.88 or 6.49% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $642.86M. NKTX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $40.64, offering almost -181.64% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.55, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 47.68% since then. We note from Nkarta Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 2.91 million.

Nkarta Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended NKTX as a Hold, whereas 9 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Nkarta Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.74 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Nkarta Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) trade information

Instantly NKTX has showed a green trend with a performance of 6.49% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 14.96 on Tuesday, 05/31/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.54%. The company’s shares are currently down -5.99% year-to-date, but still up 13.00% over the last five days. On the other hand, Nkarta Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) is -21.75% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $45.25, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 68.11% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NKTX is forecast to be at a low of $25.00 and a high of $81.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -461.33% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -73.25% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Nkarta Inc. (NKTX) estimates and forecasts

Nkarta Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -5.38 percent over the past six months and at a 1.30% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 0.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -12.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -14.70% in the next quarter.

NKTX Dividends

Nkarta Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 23 and March 28.

Nkarta Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.27% of Nkarta Inc. shares, and 60.09% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 64.80%. Nkarta Inc. stock is held by 152 institutions, with RA Capital Management, L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 16.98% of the shares, which is about 5.61 million shares worth $86.04 million.

NEA Management Company, LLC, with 8.80% or 2.9 million shares worth $44.59 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Wasatch Ultra Growth Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Small Cap Stock Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 0.48 million shares worth $5.45 million, making up 1.45% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Small Cap Stock Fund held roughly 0.44 million shares worth around $6.69 million, which represents about 1.32% of the total shares outstanding.