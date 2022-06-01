Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) Could Have Exceptional Returns?

In today’s recent session, 0.88 million shares of the Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) have been traded, and its beta is 2.15. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.01, and it changed around $0.03 or 1.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $724.77M. NNDM at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.30, offering almost -208.97% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.17, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 27.91% since then. We note from Nano Dimension Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.63 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.65 million.

Nano Dimension Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended NNDM as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Nano Dimension Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) trade information

Instantly NNDM has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.03% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.10 on Tuesday, 05/31/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.9%. The company’s shares are currently down -21.58% year-to-date, but still up 7.19% over the last five days. On the other hand, Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) is 4.93% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 25.4 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.34 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 69.9% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NNDM is forecast to be at a low of $10.00 and a high of $10.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -232.23% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -232.23% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 47.10%, up from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 40.60%.

NNDM Dividends

Nano Dimension Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 16 and August 22.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.83% of Nano Dimension Ltd. shares, and 22.60% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 22.79%. Nano Dimension Ltd. stock is held by 179 institutions, with ARK Investment Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 7.60% of the shares, which is about 18.91 million shares worth $67.32 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 2.25% or 5.6 million shares worth $19.93 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ARK ETF Tr-ARK Next Generation Internet ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 7.91 million shares worth $28.15 million, making up 3.18% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF held roughly 7.56 million shares worth around $26.92 million, which represents about 3.04% of the total shares outstanding.