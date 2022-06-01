Microvast Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MVST)’s Outlook Shocks Bears.

In the last trading session, 1.75 million shares of the Microvast Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.00, and it changed around $0.24 or 5.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.45B. MVST currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $15.91, offering almost -218.2% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.95, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 41.0% since then. We note from Microvast Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.19 million.

Microvast Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Sell, based on a mean score of 4.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended MVST as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Microvast Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Microvast Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST) trade information

Instantly MVST has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.04% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.14 on Tuesday, 05/31/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.72%. The company’s shares are currently down -11.66% year-to-date, but still up 11.11% over the last five days. On the other hand, Microvast Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST) is 0.81% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.00, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -25.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MVST is forecast to be at a low of $4.00 and a high of $4.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge 20.0% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 20.0% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Microvast Holdings Inc. (MVST) estimates and forecasts

Microvast Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -41.59 percent over the past six months and at a 46.80% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 15.70%.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $66.77 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Microvast Holdings Inc. to make $42.7 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

MVST Dividends

Microvast Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 15.

Microvast Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 45.26% of Microvast Holdings Inc. shares, and 34.63% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 63.27%. Microvast Holdings Inc. stock is held by 128 institutions, with Luxor Capital Group, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 3.66% of the shares, which is about 10.99 million shares worth $62.18 million.

Spring Creek Capital LLC, with 2.00% or 6.0 million shares worth $33.96 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Global X Fds-Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 3.15 million shares worth $17.81 million, making up 1.05% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF held roughly 3.14 million shares worth around $17.38 million, which represents about 1.04% of the total shares outstanding.