Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE: MKFG) – Analyst View Is Different Today

In the last trading session, 3.39 million shares of the Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.64, and it changed around $0.07 or 2.72% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $507.75M. MKFG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.00, offering almost -316.67% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.33, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 11.74% since then. We note from Markforged Holding Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.22 million.

Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) trade information

Instantly MKFG has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.72% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.81 on Tuesday, 05/31/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.05%. The company’s shares are currently down -50.84% year-to-date, but still down -2.94% over the last five days. On the other hand, Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) is -22.58% down in the 30-day period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Markforged Holding Corporation (MKFG) estimates and forecasts

Markforged Holding Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -62.07 percent over the past six months and at a 30.50% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 15.60%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 30.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $21.86 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Markforged Holding Corporation to make $22.77 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 11.50%.

MKFG Dividends

Markforged Holding Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 10.

Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 15.05% of Markforged Holding Corporation shares, and 69.74% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 82.09%. Markforged Holding Corporation stock is held by 98 institutions, with Matrix IX Management Co. LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 15.92% of the shares, which is about 29.92 million shares worth $119.38 million.

ARK Investment Management, LLC, with 7.76% or 14.58 million shares worth $58.18 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ARK ETF Tr-ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF and Wasatch Small Cap Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2022. The former held 10.78 million shares worth $41.92 million, making up 5.73% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Wasatch Small Cap Growth Fund held roughly 4.19 million shares worth around $16.71 million, which represents about 2.23% of the total shares outstanding.