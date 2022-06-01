Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE: LU): Stock Performance & Trend Analysis

In today’s recent session, 1.57 million shares of the Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.10, and it changed around -$0.19 or -3.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $13.68B. LU at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $13.04, offering almost -113.77% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.09, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 32.95% since then. We note from Lufax Holding Ltd’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 9.46 million.

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) trade information

Instantly LU has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -3.02% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 6.54 on Tuesday, 05/31/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.73%. The company’s shares are currently up 11.72% year-to-date, but still up 3.11% over the last five days. On the other hand, Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) is 13.33% up in the 30-day period.

Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) estimates and forecasts

Lufax Holding Ltd share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -0.79 percent over the past six months and at a 5.45% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 3.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -3.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 3.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 6.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.47 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Lufax Holding Ltd to make $2.54 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 10.50%.

Lufax Holding Ltd earnings are expected to increase by 12.60% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 10.40% per year for the next five years.

LU Dividends

Lufax Holding Ltd’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around January 31 and February 04. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 5.41 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.34. It is important to note, however, that the 5.41% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.57% of Lufax Holding Ltd shares, and 15.06% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 15.14%. Lufax Holding Ltd stock is held by 239 institutions, with Capital Research Global Investors being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 2.48% of the shares, which is about 56.8 million shares worth $319.79 million.

Capital World Investors, with 2.32% or 53.13 million shares worth $299.12 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Capital World Growth and Income Fund and Europacific Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2022. The former held 39.96 million shares worth $258.54 million, making up 1.75% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Europacific Growth Fund held roughly 29.84 million shares worth around $168.01 million, which represents about 1.31% of the total shares outstanding.