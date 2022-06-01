Let’s Talk About Wall Street’s Projection For Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE: UBER).

In today’s recent session, 9.18 million shares of the Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $23.26, and it changed around $0.06 or 0.26% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $44.46B. UBER at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $52.36, offering almost -125.11% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $21.27, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 8.56% since then. We note from Uber Technologies Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 35.27 million.

#####

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER) trade information

Instantly UBER has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.26% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 24.13 on Tuesday, 05/31/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.61%. The company’s shares are currently down -44.67% year-to-date, but still down -2.44% over the last five days. On the other hand, Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER) is -26.30% down in the 30-day period.

#####

Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) estimates and forecasts

Uber Technologies Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -41.56 percent over the past six months and at a -1,273.08% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 0.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -141.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 85.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 71.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 33 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $7.36 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 33 analysts expect Uber Technologies Inc. to make $7.72 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 74.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 32.90%. Uber Technologies Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 93.20% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 22.75% per year for the next five years.

UBER Dividends

Uber Technologies Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 08 and February 14.

Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.24% of Uber Technologies Inc. shares, and 75.57% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 75.75%. Uber Technologies Inc. stock is held by 1,541 institutions, with Morgan Stanley being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 5.99% of the shares, which is about 117.01 million shares worth $4.91 billion.

Morgan Stanley, with 5.96% or 117.01 million shares worth $4.91 billion as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 41.35 million shares worth $1.73 billion, making up 2.11% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 22.28 million shares worth around $934.18 million, which represents about 1.13% of the total shares outstanding.