Let’s Talk About Wall Street’s Projection For Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. (NYSE: AMR).

In the last trading session, 1.18 million shares of the Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. (NYSE:AMR) were traded, and its beta was 1.21. Most recently the company’s share price was $161.74, and it changed around -$17.54 or -9.78% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.01B. AMR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $181.21, offering almost -12.04% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $18.55, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 88.53% since then. We note from Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.91 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 666.85K.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended AMR as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $20.07 for the current quarter.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. (NYSE:AMR) trade information

Instantly AMR has showed a red trend with a performance of -9.78% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 183.01 on Tuesday, 05/31/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.62%. The company’s shares are currently up 164.93% year-to-date, but still down -4.24% over the last five days. On the other hand, Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. (NYSE:AMR) is 4.52% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.62 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.03 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $181.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 10.64% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AMR is forecast to be at a low of $181.00 and a high of $181.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -11.91% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -11.91% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. (AMR) estimates and forecasts

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 245.16 percent over the past six months and at a 456.30% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 17.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 2,048.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 278.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 63.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $983.35 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. to make $881.4 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 51.20%.

AMR Dividends

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 05. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.93 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.50. It is important to note, however, that the 0.93% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. (NYSE:AMR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 14.31% of Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. shares, and 65.30% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 76.21%. Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. stock is held by 192 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 6.70% of the shares, which is about 1.25 million shares worth $165.48 million.

State Street Corporation, with 4.97% or 0.93 million shares worth $56.72 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2022. The former held 0.93 million shares worth $58.94 million, making up 4.98% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 0.44 million shares worth around $27.07 million, which represents about 2.37% of the total shares outstanding.