Let’s Talk About How Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NRGV) Stock Is Doing.

In the last trading session, 1.34 million shares of the Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NRGV) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $15.24, and it changed around $0.92 or 6.42% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.99B. NRGV currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $22.10, offering almost -45.01% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $8.88, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 41.73% since then. We note from Energy Vault Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 626.13K.

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended NRGV as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Energy Vault Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$11.55 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NRGV) trade information

Instantly NRGV has showed a green trend with a performance of 6.42% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 15.35 on Tuesday, 05/31/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.72%. The company’s shares are currently up 53.94% year-to-date, but still up 21.24% over the last five days. On the other hand, Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NRGV) is 9.72% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $16.75, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 9.01% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NRGV is forecast to be at a low of $8.00 and a high of $22.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -44.36% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 47.51% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV) estimates and forecasts

4 analysts expect Energy Vault Holdings Inc. to make $12.97 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

NRGV Dividends

Energy Vault Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NRGV)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 38.43% of Energy Vault Holdings Inc. shares, and 39.91% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 64.82%. Energy Vault Holdings Inc. stock is held by 79 institutions, with Marshall Wace LLP being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 0.77% of the shares, which is about 1.03 million shares worth $10.19 million.

Simplex Trading, LLC, with 0.06% or 82532.0 shares worth $1.31 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.