Let’s Get Started On The CareMax Inc. (NASDAQ: CMAX) Stock Forecast.

In the last trading session, 1.27 million shares of the CareMax Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.68, and it changed around -$0.17 or -3.51% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $405.48M. CMAX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $16.00, offering almost -241.88% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.53, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 24.57% since then. We note from CareMax Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.43 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 430.81K.

CareMax Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended CMAX as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. CareMax Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.01 for the current quarter.

CareMax Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX) trade information

Instantly CMAX has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.51% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.17 on Tuesday, 05/31/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.48%. The company’s shares are currently down -39.06% year-to-date, but still down -7.69% over the last five days. On the other hand, CareMax Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX) is -28.98% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.98 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.51 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.40, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 58.95% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CMAX is forecast to be at a low of $8.00 and a high of $14.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -199.15% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -70.94% from its current level to reach the projected low.

CareMax Inc. (CMAX) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 96.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 100.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 87.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $136.48 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect CareMax Inc. to make $139.35 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 19.20%.

CMAX Dividends

CareMax Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 15.

CareMax Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 23.22% of CareMax Inc. shares, and 69.09% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 89.97%. CareMax Inc. stock is held by 66 institutions, with Deerfield Management Company, L.P. (Series C) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 19.20% of the shares, which is about 16.78 million shares worth $128.86 million.

Eminence Capital, LP, with 9.25% or 8.08 million shares worth $62.05 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Health Care Services were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2022. The former held 1.77 million shares worth $10.26 million, making up 2.03% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Health Care Services held roughly 1.36 million shares worth around $7.86 million, which represents about 1.55% of the total shares outstanding.