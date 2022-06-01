Let’s Discuss The Relay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RLAY) Stock Forecast.

In the last trading session, 1.16 million shares of the Relay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $16.28, and it changed around -$1.05 or -6.06% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.71B. RLAY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $38.60, offering almost -137.1% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $14.37, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 11.73% since then. We note from Relay Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.7 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 730.80K.

Relay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) trade information

Instantly RLAY has showed a red trend with a performance of -6.06% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 17.85 on Tuesday, 05/31/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.8%. The company’s shares are currently down -46.99% year-to-date, but still down -7.60% over the last five days. On the other hand, Relay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) is -31.68% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 16.35 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 18.39 day(s).

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $43.86, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 62.88% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RLAY is forecast to be at a low of $35.00 and a high of $47.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -188.7% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -114.99% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Relay Therapeutics Inc. (RLAY) estimates and forecasts

Relay Therapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -43.75 percent over the past six months and at a 5.60% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 10.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 69.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -3.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 218.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.25 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Relay Therapeutics Inc. to make $170k in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -66.30%.

RLAY Dividends

Relay Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 10 and August 15.

Relay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.43% of Relay Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 104.86% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 108.58%. Relay Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 232 institutions, with SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 25.68% of the shares, which is about 27.9 million shares worth $835.2 million.

FMR, LLC, with 14.95% or 16.24 million shares worth $486.12 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity OTC Portfolio and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2022. The former held 2.76 million shares worth $66.48 million, making up 2.54% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF held roughly 1.86 million shares worth around $55.68 million, which represents about 1.71% of the total shares outstanding.