Let’s Discuss The On Holding AG (NYSE: ONON) Stock Forecast.

In the last trading session, 1.68 million shares of the On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $20.65, and it changed around -$0.35 or -1.67% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.07B. ONON currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $55.87, offering almost -170.56% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $16.38, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 20.68% since then. We note from On Holding AG’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 3.08 million.

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) trade information

Instantly ONON has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.67% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 21.43 on Tuesday, 05/31/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.64%. The company’s shares are currently down -45.38% year-to-date, but still up 3.04% over the last five days. On the other hand, On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) is -17.30% up in the 30-day period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

On Holding AG (ONON) estimates and forecasts

On Holding AG share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -51.12 percent over the past six months and at a 105.60% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 4.50%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 37.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 11 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1 billion in revenue for the current quarter. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 37.70%.

ONON Dividends

On Holding AG’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 16.

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 37.74% of On Holding AG shares, and 34.19% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 54.92%. On Holding AG stock is held by 168 institutions, with HHLR Advisors, LTD being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 5.77% of the shares, which is about 15.97 million shares worth $603.97 million.

Bond Capital Management, LP, with 2.03% or 5.63 million shares worth $142.07 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Europacific Growth Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 1.91 million shares worth $72.25 million, making up 0.69% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Growth Fund Of America Inc held roughly 1.86 million shares worth around $45.31 million, which represents about 0.67% of the total shares outstanding.