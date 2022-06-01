Latham Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SWIM) In 2022: Reward Or Shame To Investors?

In the last trading session, 1.19 million shares of the Latham Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.51, and it changed around $0.34 or 3.71% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.09B. SWIM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $32.58, offering almost -242.59% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $8.22, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 13.56% since then. We note from Latham Group Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 819.72K.

Latham Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) trade information

Instantly SWIM has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.71% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 9.58 on Tuesday, 05/31/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.73%. The company’s shares are currently down -62.01% year-to-date, but still up 1.06% over the last five days. On the other hand, Latham Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) is -20.75% up in the 30-day period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Latham Group Inc. (SWIM) estimates and forecasts

Latham Group Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -59.45 percent over the past six months and at a 607.70% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 5.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 27.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 27.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 38.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $181.68 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Latham Group Inc. to make $228.59 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $148.75 million and $180.89 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 22.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 26.40%.

Latham Group Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -524.60% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 43.40% per year for the next five years.

SWIM Dividends

Latham Group Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 10.

Latham Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.27% of Latham Group Inc. shares, and 88.25% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 97.27%. Latham Group Inc. stock is held by 145 institutions, with Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 6.32% of the shares, which is about 7.55 million shares worth $189.08 million.

Fred Alger Management, LLC, with 3.02% or 3.61 million shares worth $90.47 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

AB Discovery Growth Fund and Alger Weatherbie Specialized Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2022. The former held 2.45 million shares worth $40.84 million, making up 2.05% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Alger Weatherbie Specialized Growth Fund held roughly 2.43 million shares worth around $40.47 million, which represents about 2.03% of the total shares outstanding.