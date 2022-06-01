KnowBe4 Inc. (NASDAQ: KNBE) In 2022: Will It Be A Valuable Investment?

In the last trading session, 2.24 million shares of the KnowBe4 Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $17.78, and it changed around -$0.37 or -2.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.89B. KNBE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $36.67, offering almost -106.24% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $13.78, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 22.5% since then. We note from KnowBe4 Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 889.28K.

KnowBe4 Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) trade information

Instantly KNBE has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.04% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 18.47 on Tuesday, 05/31/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.74%. The company’s shares are currently down -22.49% year-to-date, but still up 13.25% over the last five days. On the other hand, KnowBe4 Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) is -25.29% up in the 30-day period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

KnowBe4 Inc. (KNBE) estimates and forecasts

KnowBe4 Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -20.34 percent over the past six months and at a -100.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 10.70%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 34.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $79.24 million in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect KnowBe4 Inc. to make $85.38 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 38.70%.

KNBE Dividends

KnowBe4 Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 03.

KnowBe4 Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.69% of KnowBe4 Inc. shares, and 93.83% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 98.44%. KnowBe4 Inc. stock is held by 148 institutions, with Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 34.74% of the shares, which is about 26.12 million shares worth $599.1 million.

Vista Equity Partners Management, Llc, with 21.86% or 16.43 million shares worth $376.97 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Gilead Fund and ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 2.65 million shares worth $60.79 million, making up 3.53% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Prime Cyber Security ETF held roughly 1.96 million shares worth around $46.95 million, which represents about 2.61% of the total shares outstanding.