Is Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE: MSC) Worth Your Money In 2022?

In the last trading session, 2.25 million shares of the Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC) were traded, and its beta was -0.30. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.21, and it changed around $0.97 or 43.26% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $344.21M. MSC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $24.41, offering almost -660.44% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.69, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 47.35% since then. We note from Studio City International Holdings Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.24 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 23.80K.

Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC) trade information

Instantly MSC has showed a green trend with a performance of 43.26% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.81 on Tuesday, 05/31/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 33.26%. The company’s shares are currently down -39.77% year-to-date, but still up 38.36% over the last five days. On the other hand, Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC) is -15.75% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4080.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.07 day(s).

Studio City International Holdings Limited (MSC) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 85.50%, up from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 3.60%.

MSC Dividends

Studio City International Holdings Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around July 25 and July 29.

Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 24.87% of Studio City International Holdings Limited shares, and 46.77% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 62.24%. Studio City International Holdings Limited stock is held by 18 institutions, with Silver Point Capital L.p. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 15.20% of the shares, which is about 29.28 million shares worth $170.89 million.

FMR, LLC, with 1.98% or 3.81 million shares worth $22.25 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Delaware Ivy High Income Fund and Fidelity Leveraged Company Stock Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 6.11 million shares worth $35.67 million, making up 3.17% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Leveraged Company Stock Fund held roughly 1.33 million shares worth around $6.68 million, which represents about 0.69% of the total shares outstanding.