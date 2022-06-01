Is HUYA Inc. (NYSE: HUYA) Worth Your Money In 2022?

In the last trading session, 1.99 million shares of the HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) were traded, and its beta was 0.72. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.23, and it changed around $0.23 or 5.75% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.01B. HUYA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $18.13, offering almost -328.61% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.04, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 28.13% since then. We note from HUYA Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 2.52 million.

HUYA Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended HUYA as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. HUYA Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.01 for the current quarter.

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) trade information

Instantly HUYA has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.75% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.47 on Tuesday, 05/31/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.37%. The company’s shares are currently down -39.05% year-to-date, but still up 3.42% over the last five days. On the other hand, HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) is 2.42% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $32.84, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 87.12% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HUYA is forecast to be at a low of $16.69 and a high of $50.62. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1096.69% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -294.56% from its current level to reach the projected low.

HUYA Inc. (HUYA) estimates and forecasts

HUYA Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -46.18 percent over the past six months and at a -194.70% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 4.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -94.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -100.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -4.60%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $435.58 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect HUYA Inc. to make $472.89 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $403.08 million and $441.94 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 8.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 7.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 22.70%.

HUYA Dividends

HUYA Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 21 and March 25.

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of HUYA Inc. shares, and 61.91% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 61.91%. HUYA Inc. stock is held by 157 institutions, with Morgan Stanley being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 25.03% of the shares, which is about 21.82 million shares worth $151.45 million.

Nuveen Asset Management, with 8.84% or 7.71 million shares worth $53.51 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

College Retirement Equities Fund-Stock Account and Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-International Opportunity Port were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 4.42 million shares worth $30.68 million, making up 5.07% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-International Opportunity Port held roughly 3.93 million shares worth around $27.3 million, which represents about 4.51% of the total shares outstanding.