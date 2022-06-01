Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE: HYLN): One Stock To Trade As Economic Progress Advances

In today’s recent session, 0.7 million shares of the Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.58, and it changed around -$0.05 or -1.38% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $588.71M. HYLN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $13.58, offering almost -279.33% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.69, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 24.86% since then. We note from Hyliion Holdings Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 2.14 million.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended HYLN as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Hyliion Holdings Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.2 for the current quarter.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) trade information

Instantly HYLN has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.38% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.76 on Tuesday, 05/31/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.79%. The company’s shares are currently down -41.45% year-to-date, but still up 15.97% over the last five days. On the other hand, Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) is 13.08% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 10.5% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HYLN is forecast to be at a low of $3.00 and a high of $5.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -39.66% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 16.2% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN) estimates and forecasts

Hyliion Holdings Corp. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -45.50 percent over the past six months and at a -42.86% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 4.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -53.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -40.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 1,045.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $580k in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Hyliion Holdings Corp. to make $780k in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022.

HYLN Dividends

Hyliion Holdings Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 21 and February 25.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 36.81% of Hyliion Holdings Corp. shares, and 28.55% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 45.18%. Hyliion Holdings Corp. stock is held by 188 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 6.29% of the shares, which is about 10.93 million shares worth $67.75 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 5.02% or 8.73 million shares worth $38.69 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 3.47 million shares worth $21.52 million, making up 2.00% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 3.11 million shares worth around $19.28 million, which represents about 1.79% of the total shares outstanding.