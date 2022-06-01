HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ: HCM) Stock: Does It Mean Opportunity?

In the last trading session, 1.66 million shares of the HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) were traded, and its beta was 1.19. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.52, and it changed around $0.96 or 10.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.78B. HCM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $43.94, offering almost -317.68% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $8.40, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 20.15% since then. We note from HUTCHMED (China) Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 585.92K.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended HCM as a Hold, whereas 10 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. HUTCHMED (China) Limited is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) trade information

Instantly HCM has showed a green trend with a performance of 10.04% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 10.60 on Tuesday, 05/31/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.75%. The company’s shares are currently down -70.01% year-to-date, but still up 9.47% over the last five days. On the other hand, HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) is -30.28% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $30.78, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 65.82% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HCM is forecast to be at a low of $16.00 and a high of $50.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -375.29% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -52.09% from its current level to reach the projected low.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (HCM) estimates and forecasts

HUTCHMED (China) Limited share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -69.09 percent over the past six months and at a -17.20% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 9.10%.

HCM Dividends

HUTCHMED (China) Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.41% of HUTCHMED (China) Limited shares, and 33.50% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 33.64%. HUTCHMED (China) Limited stock is held by 243 institutions, with Capital International Investors being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 5.24% of the shares, which is about 9.05 million shares worth $317.65 million.

Sands Capital Management, LLC, with 2.45% or 4.23 million shares worth $148.51 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

American Fds Developing World Growth & Income Fd and New World Fund, Inc. were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2022. The former held 2.37 million shares worth $64.65 million, making up 1.37% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, New World Fund, Inc. held roughly 2.17 million shares worth around $59.05 million, which represents about 1.25% of the total shares outstanding.