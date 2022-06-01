How To Invest In AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ: ABCL) Stock. Performance & Trends

In the last trading session, 1.44 million shares of the AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.62, and it changed around -$0.28 or -3.54% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.06B. ABCL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $28.36, offering almost -272.18% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.42, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 28.87% since then. We note from AbCellera Biologics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.49 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.77 million.

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) trade information

Instantly ABCL has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.54% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 7.99 on Tuesday, 05/31/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.63%. The company’s shares are currently down -46.71% year-to-date, but still down -0.65% over the last five days. On the other hand, AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) is -0.65% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 11.72 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 9.03 day(s).

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $30.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 74.6% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ABCL is forecast to be at a low of $14.00 and a high of $43.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -464.3% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -83.73% from its current level to reach the projected low.

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (ABCL) estimates and forecasts

AbCellera Biologics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -45.96 percent over the past six months and at a 26.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 0.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 600.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 25.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -4.90%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $74.15 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect AbCellera Biologics Inc. to make $24.81 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 3.70%.

AbCellera Biologics Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 6.70% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 10.00% per year for the next five years.

ABCL Dividends

AbCellera Biologics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 28 and April 01.

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 28.13% of AbCellera Biologics Inc. shares, and 44.52% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 61.94%. AbCellera Biologics Inc. stock is held by 152 institutions, with Capital World Investors being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 7.75% of the shares, which is about 22.05 million shares worth $315.34 million.

Allianz Asset Management GmbH, with 3.92% or 11.17 million shares worth $159.66 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Smallcap World Fund and Europacific Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 7.61 million shares worth $108.8 million, making up 2.67% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Europacific Growth Fund held roughly 5.4 million shares worth around $77.2 million, which represents about 1.90% of the total shares outstanding.