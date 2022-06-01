Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ: FIXX) Stock: Will It Be A Game-Changer?

In the last trading session, 1.92 million shares of the Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) were traded, and its beta was -0.20. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.47, and it changed around -$0.04 or -2.65% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $81.00M. FIXX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.90, offering almost -505.44% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.30, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 11.56% since then. We note from Homology Medicines Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.5 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 443.10K.

Homology Medicines Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended FIXX as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Homology Medicines Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.35 for the current quarter.

Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) trade information

Instantly FIXX has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.65% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.7200 on Tuesday, 05/31/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 14.53%. The company’s shares are currently down -59.62% year-to-date, but still down -0.68% over the last five days. On the other hand, Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) is -11.45% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.86 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.23 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.51, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 87.23% from its current value. Analyst projections state that FIXX is forecast to be at a low of $2.10 and a high of $29.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1872.79% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -42.86% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Homology Medicines Inc. (FIXX) estimates and forecasts

Homology Medicines Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -71.57 percent over the past six months and at a -7.30% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 3.70%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -44.80%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $20.69 million in revenue for the current quarter. 9 analysts expect Homology Medicines Inc. to make $840k in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $29.3 million and $2.19 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -29.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -61.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -50.70%. Homology Medicines Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 38.20% in 2022, but the outlook is negative -9.40% per year for the next five years.

FIXX Dividends

Homology Medicines Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 09 and March 14.

Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.15% of Homology Medicines Inc. shares, and 69.00% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 75.95%. Homology Medicines Inc. stock is held by 170 institutions, with Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 9.85% of the shares, which is about 5.65 million shares worth $20.57 million.

5AM Venture Management, LLC, with 7.90% or 4.54 million shares worth $16.51 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2022. The former held 1.3 million shares worth $4.55 million, making up 2.27% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund held roughly 1.21 million shares worth around $4.4 million, which represents about 2.11% of the total shares outstanding.