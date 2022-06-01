Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MOMO) Could See A Rise In Prices Shortly.

In the last trading session, 22.75 million shares of the Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) were traded, and its beta was 1.24. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.08, and it changed around $0.56 or 10.14% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.18B. MOMO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.45, offering almost -137.66% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.96, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 34.87% since then. We note from Hello Group Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.73 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.28 million.

Hello Group Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 8 recommended MOMO as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Hello Group Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.24 for the current quarter.

Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) trade information

Instantly MOMO has showed a green trend with a performance of 10.14% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 6.19 on Tuesday, 05/31/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.78%. The company’s shares are currently down -23.50% year-to-date, but still up 23.33% over the last five days. On the other hand, Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) is 14.29% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 12.65 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.37 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $64.61, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 90.59% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MOMO is forecast to be at a low of $30.20 and a high of $140.13. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -2204.77% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -396.71% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Hello Group Inc. (MOMO) estimates and forecasts

Hello Group Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -42.27 percent over the past six months and at a 135.80% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 4.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -46.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -22.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -7.70%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $466.72 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Hello Group Inc. to make $500.94 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $521.65 million and $574.97 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -10.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -12.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 140.98%. Hello Group Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -254.70% in 2022, but the outlook is negative -0.20% per year for the next five years.

MOMO Dividends

Hello Group Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 23 and March 28.

Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.16% of Hello Group Inc. shares, and 72.28% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 74.64%. Hello Group Inc. stock is held by 309 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 6.95% of the shares, which is about 10.99 million shares worth $63.52 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 6.51% or 10.29 million shares worth $92.42 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 3.51 million shares worth $31.48 million, making up 2.22% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk held roughly 2.02 million shares worth around $19.61 million, which represents about 1.27% of the total shares outstanding.