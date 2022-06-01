Heliogen Inc. (NYSE: HLGN): A Suicide Machine Or A Millionaire’s Dream?

In the last trading session, 1.51 million shares of the Heliogen Inc. (NYSE:HLGN) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.87, and it changed around $0.07 or 1.84% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $755.46M. HLGN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $16.35, offering almost -322.48% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.87, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 25.84% since then. We note from Heliogen Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.54 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 651.16K.

Heliogen Inc. (NYSE:HLGN) trade information

Instantly HLGN has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.84% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.07 on Tuesday, 05/31/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.91%. The company’s shares are currently down -75.06% year-to-date, but still up 4.03% over the last five days. On the other hand, Heliogen Inc. (NYSE:HLGN) is 0.78% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.05 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.45 day(s).

Heliogen Inc. (HLGN) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $5.24 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Heliogen Inc. to make $5.35 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

HLGN Dividends

Heliogen Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Heliogen Inc. (NYSE:HLGN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 30.31% of Heliogen Inc. shares, and 40.44% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 58.03%. Heliogen Inc. stock is held by 66 institutions, with Prime Movers Lab, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 14.35% of the shares, which is about 26.6 million shares worth $412.81 million.

Morgan Stanley, with 3.38% or 6.26 million shares worth $97.09 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Smallcap World Fund and First Tr Exchange Traded Fd-First Trust Merger Arbitrage Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 5.8 million shares worth $90.02 million, making up 3.13% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, First Tr Exchange Traded Fd-First Trust Merger Arbitrage Fd held roughly 0.38 million shares worth around $5.92 million, which represents about 0.21% of the total shares outstanding.