Greenlane Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GNLN): Today’s Most Interesting Shares

In the last trading session, 1.75 million shares of the Greenlane Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.29, and it changed around $0.0 or 2.93% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $38.14M. GNLN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.49, offering almost -1793.1% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.28, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 3.45% since then. We note from Greenlane Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.93 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.07 million.

Greenlane Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) trade information

Instantly GNLN has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.93% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.3300 on Tuesday, 05/31/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.12%. The company’s shares are currently down -69.42% year-to-date, but still down -9.29% over the last five days. On the other hand, Greenlane Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) is -14.55% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.26 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.09 day(s).

Greenlane Holdings Inc. (GNLN) estimates and forecasts

Greenlane Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -75.84 percent over the past six months and at a 28.20% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 4.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 77.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 91.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 25.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $50.53 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Greenlane Holdings Inc. to make $53.55 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $34.72 million and $41.31 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 45.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 29.60%.

GNLN Dividends

Greenlane Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 15 and August 19.

Greenlane Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.51% of Greenlane Holdings Inc. shares, and 15.67% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 16.77%. Greenlane Holdings Inc. stock is held by 128 institutions, with Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 2.39% of the shares, which is about 2.54 million shares worth $1.42 million.

Merlin Capital LLC, with 2.13% or 2.27 million shares worth $1.27 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Spinnaker ETF Tr-Cannabis ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2022. The former held 2.09 million shares worth $1.13 million, making up 1.97% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 2.01 million shares worth around $1.94 million, which represents about 1.89% of the total shares outstanding.