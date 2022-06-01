Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ: GGR) In 2022: Will It Be Worth Investing In?

In the last trading session, 2.94 million shares of the Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ:GGR) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.01, and it changed around $0.81 or 19.29% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.23B. GGR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $17.59, offering almost -251.1% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.92, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 21.76% since then. We note from Gogoro Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 594.88K.

Gogoro Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended GGR as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Gogoro Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ:GGR) trade information

Instantly GGR has showed a green trend with a performance of 19.29% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 6.12 on Tuesday, 05/31/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 18.14%. The company’s shares are currently down -49.29% year-to-date, but still up 16.24% over the last five days. On the other hand, Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ:GGR) is -17.87% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $16.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 68.69% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GGR is forecast to be at a low of $16.00 and a high of $16.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -219.36% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -219.36% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Gogoro Inc. (GGR) estimates and forecasts

GGR Dividends

Gogoro Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ:GGR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 43.90% of Gogoro Inc. shares, and 16.85% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 30.04%.