Future Prospects And Stock Pricing Of Qudian Inc. (NYSE: QD)

In the last trading session, 5.64 million shares of the Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) were traded, and its beta was 1.07. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.85, and it changed around $0.12 or 15.92% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $225.37M. QD currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.85, offering almost -235.29% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.63, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 25.88% since then. We note from Qudian Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 964.97K.

Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) trade information

Instantly QD has showed a green trend with a performance of 15.92% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.9500 on Tuesday, 05/31/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.53%. The company’s shares are currently down -12.67% year-to-date, but still up 11.19% over the last five days. On the other hand, Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) is -21.64% up in the 30-day period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Qudian Inc. (QD) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -46.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -23.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 6.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $44.07 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Qudian Inc. to make $42.46 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -44.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 47.30%. Qudian Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -67.80% in 2022, but the outlook is negative -3.33% per year for the next five years.

QD Dividends

Qudian Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 28 and April 01.

Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.70% of Qudian Inc. shares, and 22.61% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 24.23%. Qudian Inc. stock is held by 90 institutions, with Acadian Asset Management. LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 3.80% of the shares, which is about 7.18 million shares worth $8.47 million.

Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd., with 2.90% or 5.47 million shares worth $5.3 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF and iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2022. The former held 0.9 million shares worth $0.82 million, making up 0.47% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF held roughly 0.38 million shares worth around $0.35 million, which represents about 0.20% of the total shares outstanding.