Future Outlook And Stock Price Trends Among Accolade Inc. Stocks (NASDAQ: ACCD)

In the last trading session, 2.31 million shares of the Accolade Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.42, and it changed around -$0.05 or -0.77% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $410.69M. ACCD currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $55.47, offering almost -764.02% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.61, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 28.19% since then. We note from Accolade Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.68 million.

Accolade Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.10. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 16 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 7 recommended ACCD as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Accolade Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.68 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Accolade Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) trade information

Instantly ACCD has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.77% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 6.51 on Tuesday, 05/31/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.38%. The company’s shares are currently down -75.64% year-to-date, but still up 4.05% over the last five days. On the other hand, Accolade Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) is 15.47% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 50.62% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ACCD is forecast to be at a low of $6.00 and a high of $35.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -445.17% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 6.54% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Accolade Inc. (ACCD) estimates and forecasts

Accolade Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -75.85 percent over the past six months and at a -5.40% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 15.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 19.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 35.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 15.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 13 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $82.06 million in revenue for the current quarter. 13 analysts expect Accolade Inc. to make $84.05 million in revenue for the quarter ending Aug 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 37.90%.

Accolade Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -57.80% in 2022, but the outlook is negative -0.90% per year for the next five years.

ACCD Dividends

Accolade Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on January 10.

Accolade Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.64% of Accolade Inc. shares, and 85.23% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 88.46%. Accolade Inc. stock is held by 238 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 7.49% of the shares, which is about 5.04 million shares worth $132.86 million.

ARK Investment Management, LLC, with 7.21% or 4.85 million shares worth $85.18 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2022. The former held 5.01 million shares worth $90.08 million, making up 7.44% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.52 million shares worth around $40.01 million, which represents about 2.26% of the total shares outstanding.