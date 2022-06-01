Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: TYME)

In today’s recent session, 0.72 million shares of the Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) have been traded, and its beta is 1.11. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.25, and it changed around $0.0 or 1.12% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $39.98M. TYME at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.02, offering almost -708.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.22, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 12.0% since then. We note from Tyme Technologies Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.45 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 598.90K.

#####

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) trade information

Instantly TYME has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.12% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.2700 on Tuesday, 05/31/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.41%. The company’s shares are currently down -58.56% year-to-date, but still down -5.98% over the last five days. On the other hand, Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) is -18.78% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.39 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.14 day(s).

#####

Tyme Technologies Inc. (TYME) estimates and forecasts

#####

#####

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 5.30%.

TYME Dividends

Tyme Technologies Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 02 and February 07.

Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 31.28% of Tyme Technologies Inc. shares, and 8.75% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 12.73%. Tyme Technologies Inc. stock is held by 67 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 4.66% of the shares, which is about 4.82 million shares worth $2.91 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 4.66% or 4.82 million shares worth $2.91 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 3.25 million shares worth $1.96 million, making up 3.14% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 1.42 million shares worth around $0.86 million, which represents about 1.37% of the total shares outstanding.