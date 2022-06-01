Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For TDCX Inc. (NYSE: TDCX)

In the last trading session, 1.09 million shares of the TDCX Inc. (NYSE:TDCX) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.19, and it changed around -$0.99 or -8.86% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.45B. TDCX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $30.00, offering almost -194.41% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.51, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 6.67% since then. We note from TDCX Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.47 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 328.51K.

TDCX Inc. (NYSE:TDCX) trade information

Instantly TDCX has showed a red trend with a performance of -8.86% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 14.20 on Tuesday, 05/31/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 28.24%. The company’s shares are currently down -46.79% year-to-date, but still down -28.79% over the last five days. On the other hand, TDCX Inc. (NYSE:TDCX) is -26.43% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.31 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.72 day(s).

TDCX Inc. (TDCX) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 25.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $116.88 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect TDCX Inc. to make $122.72 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022.

TDCX Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 33.70% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 14.68% per year for the next five years.

TDCX Dividends

TDCX Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 24.

TDCX Inc. (NYSE:TDCX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.75% of TDCX Inc. shares, and 109.14% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 109.96%.