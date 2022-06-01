Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Samsara Inc. (NYSE: IOT)

In the last trading session, 2.42 million shares of the Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $11.25, and it changed around -$0.25 or -2.17% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.48B. IOT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $31.41, offering almost -179.2% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $8.72, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 22.49% since then. We note from Samsara Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.36 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.46 million.

Samsara Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended IOT as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Samsara Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.08 for the current quarter.

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) trade information

Instantly IOT has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.17% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 11.69 on Tuesday, 05/31/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.76%. The company’s shares are currently down -59.98% year-to-date, but still up 8.70% over the last five days. On the other hand, Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) is -8.83% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.99 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6 day(s).

Samsara Inc. (IOT) estimates and forecasts

Samsara Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 33.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $130.49 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Samsara Inc. to make $136.67 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jul 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 35.30%.

IOT Dividends

Samsara Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 13 and August 17.

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.25% of Samsara Inc. shares, and 67.39% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 70.38%. Samsara Inc. stock is held by 105 institutions, with General Catalyst Group Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 59.18% of the shares, which is about 47.43 million shares worth $759.81 million.

General Atlantic, L.P., with 8.46% or 6.78 million shares worth $190.6 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

AB Discovery Growth Fund and Columbia Fds Ser Tr II-Columbia Seligman Technology & Information Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2022. The former held 1.69 million shares worth $30.53 million, making up 2.10% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Columbia Fds Ser Tr II-Columbia Seligman Technology & Information Fund held roughly 1.29 million shares worth around $22.61 million, which represents about 1.61% of the total shares outstanding.