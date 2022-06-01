Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (NASDAQ: WOOF)

In today’s recent session, 0.6 million shares of the Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $15.77, and it changed around -$0.19 or -1.19% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.70B. WOOF at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $28.73, offering almost -82.18% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $13.71, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 13.06% since then. We note from Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 7.26 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.81 million.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) trade information

Instantly WOOF has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.19% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 16.58 on Tuesday, 05/31/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.89%. The company’s shares are currently down -19.35% year-to-date, but still up 9.32% over the last five days. On the other hand, Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) is -17.13% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 18.31 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.68 day(s).

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (WOOF) estimates and forecasts

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -17.82 percent over the past six months and at a 7.69% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 2.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -4.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 20.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 6.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.5 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. to make $1.56 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Oct 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 36.10%. Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 806.60% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 48.80% per year for the next five years.

WOOF Dividends

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 17 and August 22.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 64.64% of Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. shares, and 68.07% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 192.50%. Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. stock is held by 285 institutions, with Canada Pension Plan Investment Board being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 26.27% of the shares, which is about 59.77 million shares worth $1.17 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 3.01% or 6.84 million shares worth $133.89 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Allspring Growth Fund and JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 4.74 million shares worth $92.81 million, making up 2.08% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund held roughly 2.61 million shares worth around $51.02 million, which represents about 1.15% of the total shares outstanding.