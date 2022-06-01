Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Natera Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRA)

In the last trading session, 2.41 million shares of the Natera Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) were traded, and its beta was 1.19. Most recently the company’s share price was $36.69, and it changed around -$4.5 or -10.92% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.36B. NTRA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $129.09, offering almost -251.84% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $26.10, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 28.86% since then. We note from Natera Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 2.76 million.

Natera Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) trade information

Instantly NTRA has showed a red trend with a performance of -10.92% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 41.79 on Tuesday, 05/31/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.2%. The company’s shares are currently down -60.71% year-to-date, but still down -6.04% over the last five days. On the other hand, Natera Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) is 4.47% down in the 30-day period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Natera Inc. (NTRA) estimates and forecasts

Natera Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -59.77 percent over the past six months and at a -11.60% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 0.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -12.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 9.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 28.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 11 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $192.83 million in revenue for the current quarter. 11 analysts expect Natera Inc. to make $201.75 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $142.03 million and $151.36 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 35.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 33.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -21.80%.

NTRA Dividends

Natera Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 23 and February 28.

Natera Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.76% of Natera Inc. shares, and 89.71% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 93.22%. Natera Inc. stock is held by 420 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 8.08% of the shares, which is about 7.79 million shares worth $727.13 million.

Fred Alger Management, LLC, with 7.07% or 6.81 million shares worth $635.52 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Alger Small Cap Focus Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 2.42 million shares worth $226.01 million, making up 2.51% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Alger Small Cap Focus Fund held roughly 2.16 million shares worth around $152.34 million, which represents about 2.24% of the total shares outstanding.