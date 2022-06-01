Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH)

In today’s recent session, 0.55 million shares of the DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) have been traded, and its beta is 1.96. Most recently the company’s share price was $22.21, and it changed around -$0.62 or -2.70% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $11.94B. DISH at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $46.31, offering almost -108.51% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $17.04, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 23.28% since then. We note from DISH Network Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.59 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.65 million.

DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) trade information

Instantly DISH has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -2.70% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 23.49 on Tuesday, 05/31/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.45%. The company’s shares are currently down -29.62% year-to-date, but still up 10.50% over the last five days. On the other hand, DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) is -19.92% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 28.04 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.28 day(s).

DISH Network Corporation (DISH) estimates and forecasts

DISH Network Corporation share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -31.09 percent over the past six months and at a -33.25% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 1.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -37.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -37.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -4.50%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 12 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $4.25 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 11 analysts expect DISH Network Corporation to make $4.19 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $4.43 billion and $4.45 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -4.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -5.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 3.80%.

DISH Dividends

DISH Network Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 27 and May 02.

DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 13.97% of DISH Network Corporation shares, and 86.29% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 100.31%. DISH Network Corporation stock is held by 674 institutions, with Dodge & Cox Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 13.13% of the shares, which is about 38.27 million shares worth $1.24 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 9.17% or 26.73 million shares worth $866.99 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 25.12 million shares worth $814.99 million, making up 8.62% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 7.02 million shares worth around $227.74 million, which represents about 2.41% of the total shares outstanding.