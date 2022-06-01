Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ: BZUN)

In the last trading session, 1.5 million shares of the Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) were traded, and its beta was 1.07. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.02, and it changed around -$0.25 or -2.70% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $670.46M. BZUN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $38.15, offering almost -322.95% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.41, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 40.02% since then. We note from Baozun Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.08 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.61 million.

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) trade information

Instantly BZUN has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.70% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 10.09 on Tuesday, 05/31/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.6%. The company’s shares are currently down -35.11% year-to-date, but still up 8.94% over the last five days. On the other hand, Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) is 18.06% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.41 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.66 day(s).

Baozun Inc. (BZUN) estimates and forecasts

Baozun Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -39.22 percent over the past six months and at a 152.10% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 6.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -84.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -32.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 6.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $280.99 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Baozun Inc. to make $334.39 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $312.67 million and $384.19 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -10.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -13.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -31.40%. Baozun Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -145.60% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 33.06% per year for the next five years.

BZUN Dividends

Baozun Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 02 and March 07.

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.77% of Baozun Inc. shares, and 50.50% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 50.89%. Baozun Inc. stock is held by 193 institutions, with Federated Hermes, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 15.22% of the shares, which is about 9.61 million shares worth $133.62 million.

Credit Suisse AG, with 3.98% or 2.51 million shares worth $34.95 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Calvert World Values Emerging Markets Equity Fund and College Retirement Equities Fund-Stock Account were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 2.65 million shares worth $36.79 million, making up 4.19% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, College Retirement Equities Fund-Stock Account held roughly 1.41 million shares worth around $19.53 million, which represents about 2.22% of the total shares outstanding.