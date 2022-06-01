Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Adicet Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: ACET)

In the last trading session, 1.1 million shares of the Adicet Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) were traded, and its beta was 2.65. Most recently the company’s share price was $11.82, and it changed around $0.07 or 0.60% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $412.87M. ACET currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $21.17, offering almost -79.1% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.25, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 47.12% since then. We note from Adicet Bio Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.7 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 468.49K.

Adicet Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) trade information

Instantly ACET has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.60% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 11.91 on Tuesday, 05/31/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.76%. The company’s shares are currently down -32.42% year-to-date, but still up 9.44% over the last five days. On the other hand, Adicet Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) is -19.81% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.04 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.7 day(s).

Adicet Bio Inc. (ACET) estimates and forecasts

Adicet Bio Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 24.16 percent over the past six months and at a 60.80% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 0.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -32.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -9.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 288.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $920k in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect Adicet Bio Inc. to make $920k in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $4.81 million and $3.43 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -80.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -73.20%.

Adicet Bio Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 60.00% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 29.10% per year for the next five years.

ACET Dividends

Adicet Bio Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 10 and August 15.

Adicet Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 11.02% of Adicet Bio Inc. shares, and 86.15% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 96.82%. Adicet Bio Inc. stock is held by 134 institutions, with Orbimed Advisors LLC. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 18.62% of the shares, which is about 7.45 million shares worth $148.72 million.

Avidity Partners Management, LP, with 7.80% or 3.12 million shares worth $62.31 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 0.92 million shares worth $16.11 million, making up 2.30% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology held roughly 0.56 million shares worth around $7.36 million, which represents about 1.41% of the total shares outstanding.