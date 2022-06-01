Forge Global Holdings Inc.’s (FRGE): Have You Analyzed Stock’s Trends & Performance

In the last trading session, 1.18 million shares of the Forge Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FRGE) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $19.57, and it changed around $1.83 or 10.32% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.37B. FRGE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $47.50, offering almost -142.72% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.10, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 53.5% since then. We note from Forge Global Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.99 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.64 million.

Forge Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FRGE) trade information

Instantly FRGE has showed a green trend with a performance of 10.32% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 20.45 on Tuesday, 05/31/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.3%. The company’s shares are currently up 98.88% year-to-date, but still down -7.03% over the last five days. On the other hand, Forge Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FRGE) is 3.54% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.38 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.17 day(s).

Forge Global Holdings Inc. (FRGE) estimates and forecasts

FRGE Dividends

Forge Global Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Forge Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FRGE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 24.07% of Forge Global Holdings Inc. shares, and 32.51% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 42.81%. Forge Global Holdings Inc. stock is held by 64 institutions, with Weiss Asset Management LP being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 5.84% of the shares, which is about 3.02 million shares worth $29.72 million.

Citadel Advisors Llc, with 5.62% or 2.91 million shares worth $28.61 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Merger Fund, The and First Tr Exchange Traded Fd-First Trust Merger Arbitrage Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 0.63 million shares worth $6.24 million, making up 1.23% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, First Tr Exchange Traded Fd-First Trust Merger Arbitrage Fd held roughly 0.62 million shares worth around $6.09 million, which represents about 1.20% of the total shares outstanding.