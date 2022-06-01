Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ: FLYW) Could See A Rise In Prices Shortly.

In the last trading session, 1.8 million shares of the Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ:FLYW) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $19.31, and it changed around -$0.69 or -3.45% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.03B. FLYW currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $57.41, offering almost -197.31% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $16.30, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 15.59% since then. We note from Flywire Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 841.80K.

Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ:FLYW) trade information

Instantly FLYW has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.45% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 20.42 on Tuesday, 05/31/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.44%. The company’s shares are currently down -49.26% year-to-date, but still up 3.21% over the last five days. On the other hand, Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ:FLYW) is -36.71% up in the 30-day period.

Flywire Corporation (FLYW) estimates and forecasts

Flywire Corporation share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -54.38 percent over the past six months and at a -41.70% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 12.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 43.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 50.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 29.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $48.25 million in revenue for the current quarter. 10 analysts expect Flywire Corporation to make $87.69 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $25.83 million and $67.79 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 86.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 29.40%.

FLYW Dividends

Flywire Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 09.

Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ:FLYW)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.31% of Flywire Corporation shares, and 92.93% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 95.12%. Flywire Corporation stock is held by 165 institutions, with Bain Capital Venture Investors, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 16.36% of the shares, which is about 16.54 million shares worth $629.51 million.

Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited, with 10.52% or 10.64 million shares worth $404.79 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 2.11 million shares worth $80.17 million, making up 2.08% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.82 million shares worth around $69.35 million, which represents about 1.80% of the total shares outstanding.