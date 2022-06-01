eXp World Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPI): The Stock We Should Bet On For Economic Growth In The Months To Come

In the last trading session, 1.53 million shares of the eXp World Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) were traded, and its beta was 3.13. Most recently the company’s share price was $13.97, and it changed around -$0.52 or -3.59% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.97B. EXPI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $55.43, offering almost -296.78% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $11.76, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 15.82% since then. We note from eXp World Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.25 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.41 million.

eXp World Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) trade information

Instantly EXPI has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.59% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 14.74 on Tuesday, 05/31/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.22%. The company’s shares are currently down -58.53% year-to-date, but still up 0.87% over the last five days. On the other hand, eXp World Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) is 4.33% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 14.11 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 9.02 day(s).

eXp World Holdings Inc. (EXPI) estimates and forecasts

eXp World Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -61.79 percent over the past six months and at a 2.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -10.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -12.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 33.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 38.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.4 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect eXp World Holdings Inc. to make $1.47 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $999.89 million and $1.11 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 40.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 32.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 55.60%. eXp World Holdings Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 150.70% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 10.00% per year for the next five years.

EXPI Dividends

eXp World Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 09 and March 14. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.15 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.16. It is important to note, however, that the 1.15% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

eXp World Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 52.38% of eXp World Holdings Inc. shares, and 25.82% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 54.23%. eXp World Holdings Inc. stock is held by 289 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 15.79% of the shares, which is about 9.63 million shares worth $324.46 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 6.70% or 4.09 million shares worth $86.5 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2022. The former held 3.14 million shares worth $85.34 million, making up 5.16% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.89 million shares worth around $63.57 million, which represents about 3.09% of the total shares outstanding.