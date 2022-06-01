Dutch Bros Inc.’s (NYSE: BROS) Stock Prices May Increase Drastically In The Near Future.

In the last trading session, 1.58 million shares of the Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $37.55, and it changed around $0.19 or 0.51% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.88B. BROS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $81.40, offering almost -116.78% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $20.05, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 46.6% since then. We note from Dutch Bros Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 2.41 million.

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) trade information

Instantly BROS has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.51% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 39.99 on Tuesday, 05/31/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.1%. The company’s shares are currently down -26.24% year-to-date, but still up 17.97% over the last five days. On the other hand, Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) is -21.39% up in the 30-day period.

Dutch Bros Inc. (BROS) estimates and forecasts

Dutch Bros Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -28.98 percent over the past six months and at a 98.90% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -7.80%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 43.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $183.47 million in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect Dutch Bros Inc. to make $192.7 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 54.30%.

BROS Dividends

Dutch Bros Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 10.

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 14.91% of Dutch Bros Inc. shares, and 57.42% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 67.48%. Dutch Bros Inc. stock is held by 208 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 11.19% of the shares, which is about 4.43 million shares worth $225.38 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 4.56% or 1.81 million shares worth $91.9 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Dynamic Leisure & Entertainment ETF and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2022. The former held 0.67 million shares worth $35.02 million, making up 1.70% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund held roughly 0.67 million shares worth around $34.96 million, which represents about 1.69% of the total shares outstanding.