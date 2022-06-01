Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE: DS): It Is A Stock Worth Considering Today

In the last trading session, 1.28 million shares of the Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) were traded, and its beta was 1.33. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.60, and it changed around -$0.01 or -0.62% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $134.96M. DS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.02, offering almost -151.25% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.01, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 36.88% since then. We note from Drive Shack Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.02 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.15 million.

Drive Shack Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended DS as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Drive Shack Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.1 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) trade information

Instantly DS has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.62% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.7000 on Tuesday, 05/31/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.88%. The company’s shares are currently up 11.89% year-to-date, but still up 10.34% over the last five days. On the other hand, Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) is 30.08% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.62 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.66 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 68.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that DS is forecast to be at a low of $5.00 and a high of $5.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -212.5% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -212.5% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Drive Shack Inc. (DS) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -150.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -27.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 14.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $82.58 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Drive Shack Inc. to make $86.76 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $73.88 million and $74.09 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 11.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 17.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -19.10%. Drive Shack Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 55.40% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 30.00% per year for the next five years.

DS Dividends

Drive Shack Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 08 and August 12.

Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 16.43% of Drive Shack Inc. shares, and 41.01% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 49.07%. Drive Shack Inc. stock is held by 139 institutions, with American Assets Capital Advisers, Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 7.28% of the shares, which is about 6.72 million shares worth $10.35 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 6.05% or 5.59 million shares worth $8.61 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Northern Lights Fd Tr-Altegris/AACA Opportunistic Real Estate Fd and Price (T.Rowe) Small Cap Stock Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 4.23 million shares worth $6.51 million, making up 4.57% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Small Cap Stock Fund held roughly 2.37 million shares worth around $3.39 million, which represents about 2.57% of the total shares outstanding.