Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DOMA) Could Bring Massive Returns?

In the last trading session, 7.32 million shares of the Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.90, and it changed around $0.02 or 1.06% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $574.24M. DOMA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.00, offering almost -426.32% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.28, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 32.63% since then. We note from Doma Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.55 million.

Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA) trade information

Instantly DOMA has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.06% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.9400 on Tuesday, 05/31/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.06%. The company’s shares are currently down -62.60% year-to-date, but still up 7.34% over the last five days. On the other hand, Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA) is 2.15% up in the 30-day period.

Doma Holdings Inc. (DOMA) estimates and forecasts

Doma Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -69.26 percent over the past six months and at a 83.80% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 15.70%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -9.40%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $123.42 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Doma Holdings Inc. to make $133.13 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022.

DOMA Dividends

Doma Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 28 and March 04.

Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 46.24% of Doma Holdings Inc. shares, and 36.95% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 68.72%. Doma Holdings Inc. stock is held by 113 institutions, with Foundation Capital, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 10.58% of the shares, which is about 34.26 million shares worth $174.02 million.

StepStone Group LP, with 4.59% or 14.88 million shares worth $75.59 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Janus Henderson Global Technology & Innovation Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 2.38 million shares worth $12.07 million, making up 0.73% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Janus Henderson Global Technology & Innovation Fund held roughly 1.71 million shares worth around $8.67 million, which represents about 0.53% of the total shares outstanding.