Dogness (International) Corporation (NASDAQ: DOGZ) Surprises Bears With Upbeat Outlook.

In today’s recent session, 1.76 million shares of the Dogness (International) Corporation (NASDAQ:DOGZ) have been traded, and its beta is 0.67. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.04, and it changed around -$0.96 or -24.12% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $146.60M. DOGZ at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.98, offering almost -195.39% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.60, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 47.37% since then. We note from Dogness (International) Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 2.04 million.

#####

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Dogness (International) Corporation (NASDAQ:DOGZ) trade information

Instantly DOGZ has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -24.12% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.20 on Tuesday, 05/31/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 27.62%. The company’s shares are currently down -52.44% year-to-date, but still down -0.74% over the last five days. On the other hand, Dogness (International) Corporation (NASDAQ:DOGZ) is -13.98% down in the 30-day period.

#####

Dogness (International) Corporation (DOGZ) estimates and forecasts

#####

#####

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -24.20%.

DOGZ Dividends

Dogness (International) Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on October 29.

Dogness (International) Corporation (NASDAQ:DOGZ)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Dogness (International) Corporation shares, and 2.22% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 2.22%. Dogness (International) Corporation stock is held by 12 institutions, with SG Americas Securities, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 1.04% of the shares, which is about 0.28 million shares worth $1.66 million.

Virtu Financial LLC, with 0.30% or 80661.0 shares worth $0.68 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 6992.0 shares worth $19787.0, making up 0.03% of all outstanding shares.