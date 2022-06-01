Could Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HSDT) Deliver Exceptional Returns?

In today’s recent session, 35.39 million shares of the Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) have been traded, and its beta is 0.92. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.12, and it changed around $0.66 or 45.20% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.66M. HSDT at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $17.26, offering almost -714.15% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.06, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 50.0% since then. We note from Helius Medical Technologies Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 32.74K.

Helius Medical Technologies Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended HSDT as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Helius Medical Technologies Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$1.16 for the current quarter.

Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) trade information

Instantly HSDT has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 45.20% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.6400 on Tuesday, 05/31/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 19.7%. The company’s shares are currently down -71.87% year-to-date, but still up 4.29% over the last five days. On the other hand, Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) is -52.75% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $25.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 91.52% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HSDT is forecast to be at a low of $25.00 and a high of $25.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1079.25% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -1079.25% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (HSDT) estimates and forecasts

Helius Medical Technologies Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -78.90 percent over the past six months and at a 43.36% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 3.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 34.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 31.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 643.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $420k in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Helius Medical Technologies Inc. to make $1.03 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $71k and $80k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 491.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 1,187.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 15.50%.

HSDT Dividends

Helius Medical Technologies Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 08 and March 14.

Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.02% of Helius Medical Technologies Inc. shares, and 30.77% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 31.72%. Helius Medical Technologies Inc. stock is held by 32 institutions, with AIGH Capital Management LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 10.99% of the shares, which is about 0.26 million shares worth $0.85 million.

Kepos Capital Lp, with 4.32% or 0.1 million shares worth $0.52 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 53162.0 shares worth $0.28 million, making up 2.29% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 24894.0 shares worth around $0.13 million, which represents about 1.07% of the total shares outstanding.