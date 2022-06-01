CareDx Inc (NASDAQ: CDNA): Is It A Gold Mine Or A Disaster In The Making?

In the last trading session, 1.17 million shares of the CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) were traded, and its beta was 0.85. Most recently the company’s share price was $25.15, and it changed around -$1.02 or -3.90% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.23B. CDNA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $96.88, offering almost -285.21% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $21.25, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 15.51% since then. We note from CareDx Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 879.70K.

CareDx Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended CDNA as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. CareDx Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.05 for the current quarter.

CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) trade information

Instantly CDNA has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.90% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 26.35 on Tuesday, 05/31/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.55%. The company’s shares are currently down -44.70% year-to-date, but still up 5.14% over the last five days. On the other hand, CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) is -17.38% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $50.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 50.2% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CDNA is forecast to be at a low of $42.00 and a high of $63.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -150.5% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -67.0% from its current level to reach the projected low.

CareDx Inc (CDNA) estimates and forecasts

CareDx Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -39.75 percent over the past six months and at a -105.90% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 0.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -135.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -190.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 14.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $79.42 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect CareDx Inc to make $82.92 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 30.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 24.50%. CareDx Inc earnings are expected to increase by -45.80% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 20.00% per year for the next five years.

CDNA Dividends

CareDx Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 22 and February 28.

CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.82% of CareDx Inc shares, and 102.23% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 104.12%. CareDx Inc stock is held by 313 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 9.90% of the shares, which is about 5.27 million shares worth $239.67 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.27% or 3.87 million shares worth $143.07 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and Alger Small Cap Focus Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2022. The former held 3.62 million shares worth $138.98 million, making up 6.80% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Alger Small Cap Focus Fund held roughly 2.37 million shares worth around $98.92 million, which represents about 4.45% of the total shares outstanding.