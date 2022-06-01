Cango Inc. (NYSE: CANG): The Stock We Should Bet On For Economic Growth In The Months To Come

In the last trading session, 1.1 million shares of the Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) were traded, and its beta was 0.72. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.13, and it changed around $0.27 or 9.44% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $400.89M. CANG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.49, offering almost -43.45% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.41, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 54.95% since then. We note from Cango Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.56 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 404.28K.

Cango Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended CANG as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Cango Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.04 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) trade information

Instantly CANG has showed a green trend with a performance of 9.44% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.24 on Tuesday, 05/31/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.4%. The company’s shares are currently up 37.44% year-to-date, but still up 18.56% over the last five days. On the other hand, Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) is 36.14% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.88 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.18 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $19.08, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 83.6% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CANG is forecast to be at a low of $19.08 and a high of $19.08. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -509.58% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -509.58% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Cango Inc. (CANG) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 115.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -95.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 14.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $116.62 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Cango Inc. to make $156.93 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $161.12 million and $138.12 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -27.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 13.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -16.50%. Cango Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -100.30% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 11.11% per year for the next five years.

CANG Dividends

Cango Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 09 and March 14.

Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.73% of Cango Inc. shares, and 33.07% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 36.23%. Cango Inc. stock is held by 42 institutions, with Warburg Pincus LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 26.13% of the shares, which is about 26.72 million shares worth $83.89 million.

Primavera Capital Management Ltd, with 5.04% or 5.15 million shares worth $16.18 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ProShares Tr-OnLine Retail ETF and Trust For Professional Managers-PMC Diversified Equity Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2022. The former held 0.32 million shares worth $1.07 million, making up 0.31% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Trust For Professional Managers-PMC Diversified Equity Fund held roughly 64906.0 shares worth around $0.22 million, which represents about 0.06% of the total shares outstanding.