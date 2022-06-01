Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE: BORR): The Stock We Should Bet On For Economic Growth In The Months To Come

In today’s recent session, 1.0 million shares of the Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.12, and it changed around $0.55 or 9.80% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $762.04M. BORR at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.77, offering almost 5.72% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.12, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 81.7% since then. We note from Borr Drilling Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.56 million.

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR) trade information

Instantly BORR has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 9.80% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 6.22 on Tuesday, 05/31/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.61%. The company’s shares are currently up 170.39% year-to-date, but still up 13.44% over the last five days. On the other hand, Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR) is 43.93% up in the 30-day period.

Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 66.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $89.7 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Borr Drilling Limited to make $103.8 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022.

BORR Dividends

Borr Drilling Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.54% of Borr Drilling Limited shares, and 34.32% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 37.12%. Borr Drilling Limited stock is held by 45 institutions, with Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 0.86% of the shares, which is about 1.31 million shares worth $4.4 million.

Contrarius Investment Management Limited, with 0.85% or 1.31 million shares worth $4.37 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) S&P (R) International Small Cap ETF and Invesco ETF Tr II-Invesco FTSE RAFI Dev Markets ex US Small Mid were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2022. The former held 0.11 million shares worth $0.24 million, making up 0.08% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr II-Invesco FTSE RAFI Dev Markets ex US Small Mid held roughly 52234.0 shares worth around $0.11 million, which represents about 0.03% of the total shares outstanding.