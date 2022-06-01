Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE: BBLN): One Stock To Trade As Economic Progress Advances

In the last trading session, 1.68 million shares of the Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLN) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.09, and it changed around $0.04 or 3.81% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $432.16M. BBLN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $16.00, offering almost -1367.89% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.95, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 12.84% since then. We note from Babylon Holdings Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 791.88K.

Babylon Holdings Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended BBLN as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Babylon Holdings Limited is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.26 for the current quarter.

Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLN) trade information

Instantly BBLN has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.81% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.1600 on Tuesday, 05/31/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.03%. The company’s shares are currently down -81.30% year-to-date, but still up 9.00% over the last five days. On the other hand, Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLN) is -26.35% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.25, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 74.35% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BBLN is forecast to be at a low of $1.50 and a high of $7.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -542.2% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -37.61% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Babylon Holdings Limited (BBLN) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 199.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $234.55 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Babylon Holdings Limited to make $239.52 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022.

Babylon Holdings Limited earnings are expected to increase by -97.30% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 4.97% per year for the next five years.

BBLN Dividends

Babylon Holdings Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 44.15% of Babylon Holdings Limited shares, and 32.38% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 57.98%. Babylon Holdings Limited stock is held by 35 institutions, with Kinnevik AB (publ) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 16.41% of the shares, which is about 54.94 million shares worth $213.73 million.

AMF Tjanstepension AB, with 1.79% or 6.0 million shares worth $23.34 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 20590.0 shares worth $0.12 million, making up 0.01% of all outstanding shares.