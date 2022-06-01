An Analysis Of Oscar Health Inc. (NYSE: OSCR), And Its Business Forecast

In the last trading session, 1.94 million shares of the Oscar Health Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.84, and it changed around -$0.23 or -4.54% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $962.82M. OSCR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $29.70, offering almost -513.64% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.48, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 7.44% since then. We note from Oscar Health Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.61 million.

Oscar Health Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) trade information

Instantly OSCR has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.54% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.55 on Tuesday, 05/31/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.79%. The company’s shares are currently down -38.34% year-to-date, but still down -14.79% over the last five days. On the other hand, Oscar Health Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) is -34.24% down in the 30-day period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Oscar Health Inc. (OSCR) estimates and forecasts

Oscar Health Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -47.79 percent over the past six months and at a 21.10% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 3.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -17.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 27.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 81.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $907.62 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Oscar Health Inc. to make $921.02 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $529.28 million and $414.21 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 71.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 122.40%.

Oscar Health Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -55.00% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 28.90% per year for the next five years.

OSCR Dividends

Oscar Health Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 10.

Oscar Health Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 14.29% of Oscar Health Inc. shares, and 71.40% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 83.30%. Oscar Health Inc. stock is held by 143 institutions, with Thrive Capital Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 21.39% of the shares, which is about 37.61 million shares worth $295.27 million.

Baillie Gifford and Company, with 12.16% or 21.38 million shares worth $213.18 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 3.47 million shares worth $27.23 million, making up 1.97% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 3.06 million shares worth around $24.05 million, which represents about 1.74% of the total shares outstanding.